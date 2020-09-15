Prep Roundup: Lady Pios, CHS Ladies log victories

The Notre Dame Lady Pios threw a block party on Thursday, but it was far from festive for visiting Vandebilt Catholic.

The Lady Pios dominated at the net, logging 10.5 blocks to go along with 33 kills in an impressive 3-1 victory over the Division II powerhouse that was the No. 4 seed in the playoffs just a year ago.

The Lady Pios (1-1) won the first two games, 25-22 and 25-19, but the Lady Terriers avoided the sweep with a 25-23 win in the third set.

Vandebilt’s hopes of a comeback ended one set later when the Lady Pios closed out the match with a 25-16 victory.

Lily Morgan led the way at the net for the Lady Pios with 17 kills and two blocks. The junior middle hitter also logged seven digs.

Andrus Kelbaugh and Olivia Hensgens also shined in the victory with five kills each. Kelbaugh also added three blocks, one ace, four digs and one ace and Hensgens recorded a pair of blocks and four digs.

Melise Maloz contributed four kills and two blocks; Jeanne Clair Schmid had one kill, one block, one ace, five digs and 16 assists and Julia Patin added one kill, half a block and two digs.

Natalie Brown was the digs leader with 23 to go along with an assist, Maddie Murrell logged 14 digs and four assists and Sara Boulet finished with one ace, 10 digs and 13 assists.

The Lady Pios are slated to play host to Division II power Teurlings today at 5:30 p.m.

CHS Ladies top Eunice

The Crowley Ladies got back on the winning track on Friday with a 3-0 sweep of Eunice.

The Ladies improved to 2-2 overall with the victory heading into tonight’s contest at Beau Chene.

Martayshia Guidry and Khalee Meaux led the charge with four and three kills, respectively.

Guidry also logged a season-high eight blocks as well as four digs and one ace. Meaux added three blocks and one ace.

Spiritual Guidry and Isabel Istre each had one kill each.

Guidry also had five digs and one ace.

In addition, Kiersten Trahan recorded four aces and four digs and Makaya Damon had one ace and one dig.

Lady Warriors fall short

The Northside Christian Warriors fell for the first time this season, dropping a 3-0 decision to Southside Saturday at Seth Trahan Memorial Gym.

The Lady Warriors (2-1), playing without the services of senior Makenzie Droddy due to a previous commitment, fell 25-13, 25-15, 25-15.

Madeline Dischler and Kamrie Breaux paced the Lady Warriors with five kills each. Dischler also logged 13 digs and Breaux had 11 digs and two blocks.

Brylynn George, NCS’ senior libero, had a busy day as well with a team-high 52 digs.

In addition to the leaders, Riley Armstrong and Kate Daigle added three kills each. Armstrong also recorded 13 assists and 13 digs and Daigle logged 20 digs.

Mazie Hernandez had two kills, 18 digs and four assists. Carly Bergeron also had two kills and added three digs and one block.

Karlee Daigle finished with 14 digs.

The Lady Warriors and Southside are slated to face off again today in Youngsville at 5 p.m.