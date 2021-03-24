Prep Roundup: Lady Warriors continue hot streak

IOWA - The Northside Christian Lady Warriors continued their hot streak over the weekend, defeating Vinton, Lafayette Christian and Denham Springs in the Iowa Tournament.

The Lady Warriors (16-2) ran their win streak to 14 straight heading into last night’s contest at Class 5A Sulphur.

The locals kicked things off Friday with an 11-1 victory over Vinton and followed that up Saturday with a 12-0 victory over LCA.

Later in the day, the Lady Warriors rallied to knock off Class 5A Denham Springs, 16-9 in eight innings.

In the finale, Kinsley Foreman delivered a solo home run in the top of the seventh to knot the score at 7-7 and send the game into extra innings.

The Lady Warriors put the game away in the top of the next frame by pushing across nine runs on six hits, one walk and two Denham Springs errors.

Rory Thibodeaux had the big blow in the inning, a two-run single. Brileigh Newman, Kate Daigle and Kamrie Breaux each added RBI singles, Kelsey Gaspard had an RBI double and Mackenzie Credeur plated a run on a groundout.

Denham Springs pushed across two runs on two hits in the bottom of the frame, but it wasn’t nearly enough to overcome the deficit.

Morgan Louviere picked up the victory in the circle in all three of the tournament games.

In all, Louviere allowed nine runs on 12 hits and six walks. She struck out 18 in 18 innings of work.

In the contest against LCA, Louviere tossed a five-inning no-hitter. She walked two and struck out six.

The Lady Warriors tallied 46 hits in the three games.

Makenzie Droddy led the charge by going 7-for-9 at the plate with three doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI.

Newman had a team-high eight hits in 14 at-bats. She had three doubles and drove in four runs.

Gaspard, Thibodeaux and Daigle each logged six hits.

Gaspard had four doubles, a home run and six RBI, Daigle had a double, a home run and eight RBI and Thibodeaux drove in four runs. Credeur finished with five hits, including a triple, and an RBI.

In addition to the leaders, Armstrong and Breaux recorded three hits each and Foreman had two, including a home run and two RBI. Armstrong had a double and an RBI and Breaux finished with a double, a triple and two RBI.

Lady Dogs upend Eunice

IOTA – The Iota Lady Bulldogs snapped a two-game skid on Saturday with an 11-5 victory over former district rival Eunice.

Joslyn Fruge picked up the victory in the circle after scatting five hits and striking out 13. Only three of the five runs she allowed were earned.

The Lady Dogs belted out 16 hits on the day, eight of which went for extra bases.

Greta Fontenot led the charge with a 3-for-4 performance at the plate that included a double and a two-run home run in the fifth inning. Kylie Welch also had three hits and drove in two runs.

Peyton Dubose followed with a pair of doubles and two RBI. Dixie Guidry, Caitlyn Klumpp and Britney Leckelt also had two hits each, Aydah Douget and Maci Wright logged one hit each and Charly Sensat recorded an RBI.