Prep Roundup: Pios win tourney opener

LEROY – The Notre Dame Pios scored six runs over the final four innings Thursday to knock off North Vermilion, 8-4, in their opening game of the Vermilion Catholic Tournament.

Trailing 3-2 after three innings, the Pios took the lead for good in the top of the fourth inning by pushing across three runs. Karson Broussard logged a two-out RBI single to tie the game and Will Vice followed with a two-run home run to give Notre Dame a 5-3 lead.

Broussard picked up another RBI in the sixth inning on a fielder’s choice.

The Pios added two more runs in the top of the seventh inning on a pair of run-scoring doubles by Dominic Thibodeaux and Luke Hoffpauir.

Thibodeaux was credited with the victory after allowing three runs, two earned, on seven hits and two walks. He struck out three in 4 1/3 innings.

Caleb Comeaux pitched 2 2/3 innings and surrendered one run on two hits and a walk. He struck out two.

Thibodeaux and Hoffpauir each had two hits and Parker Seilhan, Ethan Menard, Vice and Broussard each finished with one hit.

Gents’ rally falls short

LAFAYETTE – The Crowley Gents scored three runs in the final two innings, but it wasn’t enough to overcome an early deficit in a 6-3 loss to Comeaux in the St. Martinville Tournament in a game that was played at Moore Park.

The Spartans scored six unanswered runs over the first four innings before the Gents finally got on the board in the sixth frame.

A pair of walks and a double by Kyle Deville loaded the bases for Ryan Trahan, who plated a run on a fielder’s choice. Logan Vidrine, who walked, scored on an error to trim the lead to 6-2.

Gavin Boudreaux walked to start the top of the seventh inning and later scored the Gents’ final run when a hot grounder off the bat of Deville was misplayed.

Vidrine suffered the loss on the mound after allowing three runs on two hits and three walks. He struck out one in two innings.

Boudreaux took the mound in relief and gave up three runs, one earned, on two hits. He struck out one in four innings.

Trahan, Deville, T.J. Mire and Dawson Hoffpauir each had one hit for the Gents.