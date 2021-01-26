Prep Roundup: Warriors run away with Homecoming victory

CROWLEY – Caleb Hanks exploded for 26 points Friday to help lead the Northside Christian Warriors to an 82-30 blowout victory over South Cameron.

The victory on Homecoming night sent the Warriors to 2-0 in District 6-C play heading into tonight’s home contest against Starks.

Hanks scored 15 points and Landon Istre added 10 in the first half to help the Warriors cruise out to a 39-22 advantage.

The Warriors outscored the visitors 43-8 over the final two frames.

Istre and Garrett Kidder also scored in double figures for the Warriors with 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Carson Tweedel followed with seven points, Isaac Temple added six and Jagger Thibodeaux had five.

Rounding out the Warriors’ offense were Alex Pinson with four points, Jacob Morgan with three and Christian Myers with two.

Notre Dame splits with Welsh

WELSH – The Notre Dame Pios raced out to an early lead and never looked back in a 53-34 thrashing of Welsh Friday.

The Pios improved to 10-2 overall and 2-0 in league play entering tonight’s home contest against Lake Arthur.

Parker McNees poured in 10 of his game-high 23 points in the first quarter during a19-7 run by the Pios. He also finished with seven rebounds, four assists and four steals.

The lead grew to 42-24 after three quarters before the two teams basically traded baskets over the final eight minutes.

Teddy Menard also scored in double figures with 12 points and Zach Lamm added six points.

Nick Swacker followed with five points, Chris Schmid scored four and Joey Brinkman had three. Brinkman also had a team-high nine rebounds and five assists.

In the girls game, the Lady Pios weren’t as fortunate, dropping a 49-46 decision to the Lady Hounds.

The Lady Pios (6-9, 0-2) rallied from a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter, but Welsh hit eight big free throws down the stretch to seal the victory.

Gabby Cates paced the Lady Pios with a game-high 23 points.

Kelsey Broussard added seven points in the loss and Maggie Chiasson scored six.

In addition to the leaders, Magaret Schmid and Emma Leonards each had four points and Jeanne Clare Schmid rounded out the Lady Pios’ offense with two points.