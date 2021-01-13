Rayne High Wolves claim win, Ladies to begin district play

RAYNE - Over the holidays, the Rayne High Wolves boys basketball team participated in the annual St. Martinville Senior High Holiday Shoot Out.

In the large area tournament, the Wolves participated in two games and dropped those contests against two powerful schools, Franklin and hosting St. Martinville.

In their opening round of action, the Wolves fell 45-75 against Franklin with Franklin adding to a strong first half with a 39-point second half for the win.

Rayne scoring was led by Tayshawn Colomb with 19 points, followed by Rico Price, Gyrius Cole, Paul Guillory and Desmond Harmon each with six apiece. Roderick Freeman added a bucket.

In second round action, the Wolves fell to the hosting Tigers 49-83, with St. Martinville using a big second half for the win.

Colomb led Rayne scoring with 16 points, followed by Desmond Harmon chipping in eight, and Mason Senegal and Paul Guillory each with seven. Rico Price donated four.

During a road contest at Southside High School in Youngsville, the Wolves fell to the Sharks 51-80.

Trailing 25-38 at the half, Southside put it in high gear in the seocnd hald and outscored the Wolves 42-26 for the win.

Leading rayne scoring were Rico Price and Tayshawn Colomb, each dumping in 15 points for the effort. Qa’quanta Williams scored seven, Desmond Harmon donated six, Jyrius Cole had four and Dashuante Cormier hit a trey.

During a home court contest on Friday, Jan. 8, the Wolves hosted Breaux Bridge and captured a 62-57 win over the Tigers.

Rayne High used a strong first half of play to get ahead 33-17 at the break and never looked back for the slim lead when the final buzzer was heard.

Tayshawn Colomb was the game high scorer dumping in 27 points during the win. Also hitting double digits were Dashvante Cormier with 16 points and Rico Price at 13. Desmond Harmon finished off the Rayne scoring with four points and Jy’rius Cole hit two free throws.

The Wolves were schedule to travel to Abbeville on Tuesday as they prepare to host parish foe Crowley High on Friday before they open district play on Tuesday, Jan. 19, when they travel to Eunice.

Lady Wolves

In Lady Wolves’ action, Rayne High hosted the Notre Dame Lady Pios on Thursday, Jan. 7, with ND claiming a 48-34 win.

The Lady Pios improved to 6-7 with the victory, while the Lady Wolves fell to 2-3 overall.

Braille Washington scored seven of the Lady Wolves final nine points.

Washington paced the Lady Wolves with 12 points and Sarigh Mitchell had eight.

Alidia Cormier added five points, Halle Young scored four, Tyrena Charlot had three and Cardie Marale finished with one.

ND’s Gabby Cates scored eight of her game-high 15 points in the first half to help the Lady Pios take a 22-18 advantage at the half.

Margaret Schmid scored four points in the frame and Kelsey Broussard knocked down a shot from beyond the arc.

Cates added six more points in the final frame as the Lady Pios closed out the game by outscoring hostings Rayne High 12-9.

Margaret Schmid added eight points, Broussard scored seven, and Maggie Chiasson, Emma Leonards and Angel Smith each had four.

Ella Hoffpauir and Jeanne Clare Schmid contributed two points each. Bailey Sittig and Mary Ellen Hebert rounded out the offense with one point apiece.

Notre Dame was supposed to open district play on Tuesday at Port Barre, but that game had to be postponed due the COVID-19 issues with the Lady Red Devils.

The Lady Pios return to action on Tuesday, Jan. 19 when they hit the road for a contest at Lafayette Chrisitan.

In a tough road game at Southside High School in Youngsville, Coach Dannie Harmon expressed a “tough game but the girls played well” on a 43-56 loss to the Sharks.

Braille Washington led Rayne scorers with 19 points, followed closely by teammate Sarigh Mitchell with 14.

Completing the Rayne scoring were Adida Cormier with six points, a trey by Jada Hamilton and two buckets by Cenadie Morale.

The Lady Wolves are slated to hit the road on Friday to face Washington-Marion where they will begin district play against the Indians.

Rayne High was also meet the Bobcats of Eunice on Tuesday, Jan. 19, during another road contest, before returning to the Wolves Den on Friday, Jan 22, for a district game hosting North Vermilion.