RAYNE HIGH WOLVES PLACE FIFTH ON STATE LEVEL - Members and coaches of the Rayne High School wrestling team who placed fifth overall during the 2020-2021 LHSAA State Wrestling Tournament held in Baton Rouge were, kneeling from left, Gavin Guidry and Jakari Gibson; standing, Coach Spencer Stelly, Coach Trevor Carrier, Trevon Williams, Daylon Dugas, Shane Murry, Dayden Simon, David George, Garrett Louviere and Coach Shelby Thibodeaux.
Rayne High Wolves place fifth at State Wrestling Meet
BATON ROUGE - Members of the 2020-2021 Rayne High School Wrestling Team attended the LHSAA State Tournament on Feb. 26-27 at the Baton Rouge River Center.
Congratulations to the Rayne Wolves for finishing fifth place as a team, with eight individual place winners.
Wolves placing were:
Jakari Gibson - 4th place at 106 lbs.
Daylon Dugas - 3rd place at 113 lbs.
Gaven Guidry - 6th place at 120 lbs.
Ryder Hawley - State Runner-Up at 138 lbs.
Dayden Simon - 6th place at 152 lbs.
David George - 3rd place at 170 lbs.
Garret Louvierre - State Runner Up at 182 lbs.
Trevon Williams - 3rd place at 220 lbs.
Congratulations to all team members, especially to team embers who placed in their respective weight class.
Congrats are also extended on a successful season for the Wolves, considering the obstacles put before them due to the coronavirus pandemic.