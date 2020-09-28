Rayne, Iota work out kinks in unique scrimmage format

With the landscape of sports ever so changing, the Rayne Wolves and the Iota Bulldogs rolled with the punches Thursday evening when they squared off for their only dress rehearsal before next week’s 2020 prep football season openers.

Instead of battling in a normal scripted scrimmage, the two teams switched up the format and competed in inside run drills and 7-on-7 competitions as well as a few other drills before going to the 12-play, offense vs. defense series.

The teams then capped off the evening with a 12-minute live quarter..

“This is a really good format, especially given the circumstances of this offseason; a chance for us to kind of have a scrimmage and a jamboree all in one,” said RHS coach Kaine Guidry. “With the inside run stuff and the 7-on-7 stuff, it kind of gives you a chance to isolate some guys and really see what they got and we really needed that.

“We didn’t have much of an offseason and we had a lot of inexperienced guys, especially on defense, that we needed to learn about and we did tonight.”

Iota coach Josh Andrus was also pleased with the format, which allowed each team to get more work in than a typical scrimmage.

“I like the way we did it,” said Andrus of the scrimmage. “A lot of stuff can be hidden in the scrimmages and team stuff, but when you have guys going one-on-one, they can see what they need to work on when we start watching film.

“It’s kind of a practice format to start off with and they see what they can do and they see their mistakes. Then we get to the scrimmage part, we made the adjustment, almost like a second half adjustment, and they did it pretty well.”

Each team had its moments during the drills.

Rayne fared better during the inside run drill as Ron Charles and Bleyton Francis racked up big gainers.

Tyler Charlot was Iota’s leader on the ground, popping a few big runs of his own.

During the 7-on-7 drills, both quarterbacks showed promise by connecting on some big throws.

Rayne’s Colin LaCombe hooked up with a handful of targets, including Baylon Leon and Charles, while Iota quarterback Dawson Wallace spread the ball around to Owen Harmon, Brayden Lavergne and Charlot.

“There were a lot of positives, but there were also a lot of negatives as well,” said Guidry. “I thought we pretty much dominated it up front on the offensive run. The offensive line really got after them early and then when we came to the pass skel, we completed a bunch of balls; but it’s hard to get a good judgement on those types of things because it’s not all 11 guys out there.”

When it came to the live quarter, it was Iota that struck first, doing so on the Bulldogs’ opening series.

Wallace guided the Bulldogs past midfield and then connected with Charlot on a long scoring strike. Iota failed to connect on the extra point, however, and led just 6-0 with just over eight minutes to play.

The Wolves went three-and-out on their ensuing possession, giving the Bulldogs a chance to put the game away.

“I thought Iota did a really good job of getting after us in the live quarter,” said Guidry. “We made a couple mental mistakes there where we run the wrong route twice and we get put behind the chains. That’s not really us; we have to stay ahead of the chains and run the ball.

“Offensively, that’s our strength and we really have to hang our hat on running the ball, staying ahead of the chains and throwing the play action.”

Once again, Iota seemed to mount what looked to be a promising drive, but on second down, deep in Rayne territory, Wallace’s short pass to the sideline was intercepted by RHS linebacker Logan Alger.

From there, the Wolves went to work, mounting an impressive drive on runs by Charles and a big pass to Baylon Leon for roughly 35 yards. Bleyton Francis added a 15-yard scamper and Charles capped the drive with a 10-yard touchdown run. Deuce Comeaux then drilled the extra point to put the hosts up 7-6 with 1:13 remaining.

Iota had one last chance to answer and it looked as if they would.

After an offsides penalty and a flag for pass interference, the Bulldogs found themselves at midfield with just over a minute to go. Wallace hit Brayden Lavergne for a big gain and then went to him again on the sideline, where he turned it upfield and raced towards the end zone.

But Rayne defenders caught up to him and knocked the ball loose, resulting in a turnover to thwart the potential score.

While the Wolves did get a pair of take aways in the live quarter, Guidry says his young defensive group has a lot to clean up.

“Two turnovers, but, still, Iota went up and down,” said Guidry. “We didn’t get a stop, didn’t make them punt.

“Our front seven is very inexperienced. Maybe one player played more than five snaps last year so they are really inexperienced, but our defensive staff feels confident that we can get there.”

Other than those turnovers, Iota’s offense played well throughout the evening.

“Offensively, I thought we made some big plays, running the ball and throwing the ball,” said Andrus. “We’ve been working for a long time and they are finally seeing it pay off against someone else.

“But with a young team like we have, we had a couple lapses on both sides of the ball. It’s something we’ll learn from and get better at moving forward.”

Rayne opens the season next Friday at Welsh.

Iota also opens the season on the road next Friday at Lake Arthur.