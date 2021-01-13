Rebels cruise past Bruins

Jstan Keller may only be a freshman, but he’s playing like a seasoned veteran for the Midland Rebels.

Keller, a guard, erupted for 31 points Monday to help lead the Rebels to a 71-34 thrashing of Bell City in the District 7-B opener for both teams.

The Rebels, ranked No. 18 in the power ratings, improved to 10-15 with the victory.

Keller and fellow guard D.J. McZeal combined for 14 points in the first quarter to help the guests race out to a 19-4 advantage.

Midland’s pressure defense aided in the big run by forcing nine turnovers in the quarter.

Maddox Hanks scored five of his 10 points in the second quarter and Keller went for nine more points as the lead ballooned to 22 (37-15) entering the break.

Things didn’t get any better for the Bruins to start the second half.

The two teams traded baskets early in the third quarter before the Rebels went on an 8-0 run to end the frame with a 53-26 cushion.

Keller added three shots from beyond the arc in the fourth quarter and Anthony Blunt scored five straight points off the bench. The Rebels outscored the Bruins 18-8 over the final eight minutes.

Keller’s 31-point outburst led all scorers on the night.

Hanks also scored in double figures with 10 points and McZeal scored nine.

Also contributing were Anthony Blunt with seven points, Kobe Sonnier and Kayden Borque each added four and Derrick Berry, Tanner Sonnier and Akian Massey each had two.