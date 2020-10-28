Rebels hold their own at pre-state meet; Pios fare well at Lafayette Invitational

Competing against some of the stiffest competition in the state, the Midland Rebels and Lady Rebels held their own in the Northwestern State Pre-State cross country meet over the weekend.

The Rebels finished 13th out of 20 teams in the boys competition, including defending 5A state champion Catholic of Baton Rouge, which won the meet. Teurlings, the defending Class 4A champion, was second and St. Michael finished third.

Phoenix Robinson had the Rebels’ best time in the field of 220 runners with a 18:38. Carson Armentor covered the three-mile course in 19:01 and Copeland Schwinn ran a 19:10.

Also competing for the Rebels were Cole Shamsie (20:40), Lance Hoffpauir (20:45), Camden Myers (20:58), Owen Woods (21:20) and Parker Myers (23:54).

Peyton Sievers led the charge for the Lady Rebels, who didn’t have enough participants to qualify in the team standings.

Sievers finished 20th in the field of 171 runners with a time of 20:33.

Powerhouse St. Joseph’s Academy of Baton Rouge, the four-time defending Class 5A state champion, placed 14 runners in the top 20 to take home the team title.

Kadence Hargrave posted a time of 26:07 for the Lady Rebels and Kenzie Borill ran a time of 28:48.

Notre Dame and Northside Christian were also in action, competing at the Lafayette High Invitational at Acadiana Park.

Mackenzie Olinger placed eighth in the field of 73 competitors in the girls competion with a time of 22:14.

Northside Christian’s Madison Romero finished 43rd with a time of 26:34.

Both Notre Dame and Northside Christian competed in the second of two races in the boys division.

Notre Dame’s Gray Standing ran a time of 20:37 to finish 11th and Northside Christian’s Ashton Green ran a time of 22:23.

Also competing for Northside Christian were Andrew Woods (23:25), Joseph Woods (24:14), Noah Woods (24:41) and Isaac Temple (30:17).

Other competitors for Notre Dame included Hayden Thomas (25:34) and Jack Himel (27:28).