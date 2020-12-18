Rebels, Lady Rebels come up short in Midland Spectacular

It wasn’t the best of nights for the host Lady Rebels and Rebels on the opening day of the Midland Holiday Spectacular Tournament Wednesday.

Matching up against two of the top teams in the area, the Lady Rebels fell to sharp-shooting Lake Arthur, 74-35, in the girls game and the Rebels dropped a 77-22 contest to highly athletic Opelousas in the nightcap.

In the girls game, Deonna Brister exploded for 11 points in the first half to help the Lady Tigers surge out to a 35-13 lead over the Lady Rebels.

Brister continued her tear in the second half by pouring in 10 of her game-high 29 points in the third quarter as the Lady Tigers’ lead ballooned to 31 (56-25).

The Lady Tigers, who improved to 12-2 overall, outscored the Lady Rebels 18-10 in the fourth quarter.

The Lady Tigers knocked down nine 3-pointers on the evening and went 11-for-13 from the charity stripe.

Kali Hornsby and Brooke Daboval also scored in double figures for the Lady Tigers with 13 and 12 points, respectively.

The Lady Rebels were led by freshman Sage Wimbely with 16 points. Caitlyn Boudreaux added seven points, Myra Carlson added six, Gracie Miller scored four and D’Lee LeBlanc finished with two.

In the boys game, the Rebels were outsized and outgunned against Class 4A’s No. 3 -ranked Opelousas.

The Tigers erupted for 22 points in the opening frame behind eight points each from Kylon Williams and Jonquarius McGhee.

The Rebels, on the other hand, failed to find a rhythm and fell behind 36-17 at the break.

It only got worse for the hosts in the second half as they were outscored 41-5 over the final two frame. The Rebels went scoreless in the fourth quarter.

D.J. McZeal was the leader for the Rebels with 10 points and J’stan Keller pitched in seven. Anthony Blunt and Kobe Sonnier rounded out the offense with three and two points, respectively.

Today’s Games

(B) Midland vs. Gueydan, 4 p.m.

(G) Elton vs. Iota, 5:15 p.m.

(B) Elton vs. Iota, 6:30 p.m.

(G) Midland vs. Mamou, 7:45 p.m.

(B) Midland vs. Northside Christian, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

(G) Iota vs. Northside, 9 a.m.

(B) NCS. vs. Gueydan, 10:15 a.m.

(B) Midland vs. Kaplan, 11:30 a.m.