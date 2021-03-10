Royer tosses two-hit shutout at Teurlings

Notre Dame sophomore Bailee Royer baffled Teurlings Catholic batters for four innings Thursday and surrendered just two hits in a 15-0 victory over the Lady Rebels.

The victory sent the Lady Pios to 11-1 heading into Tuesday’s home contest against Church Point at 5 p.m.

Royer allowed both hits in the opening frame before getting out of a bases loaded jam on a fielder’s choice. She allowed just one more runner on a leadoff error in the second inning.

She then sat the side down in order after that and did so again in each of the final two innings before the game was halted due to the mercy rule. She finished with one walk and three strikeouts on the afternoon.

The Lady Pios offense gave Royer more than enough run support by belting out 16 hits.

Abigail Savoy was one of the top offensive producers with a 3-for-4 performance at the plate.

The junior first baseman singled in a run in the first inning and added a pair of two-run home runs in the second and fourth innings.

Macey Freed, who went 2-for-3, had a two-run bomb in the first inning that plated Savoy and gave the Lady Pios a quick 4-0 lead.

The Lady Pios added three runs in the second frame before exploding for six more in the third.

Caylyn Henry, Keleigh Spell and Maci Bergeron began the fourth with three straight singles before an error pushed across the first run of the frame. Corine Poncho added the big blow of the inning when she drilled a 2-1 pitch over the right field wall for a grand slam.

Maddie Murrell also drove home a run in the frame with a single.

Bergeron finished with four hits, including a double and Freed, Alleman, Murrell and Henry each had two hits. Poncho and Spell rounded out the offense with one hit each.