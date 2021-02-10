Second half surge propels Lady Rebels past J.S. Clark

The Midland Lady Rebels overcame a slow start by exploding for 48 points in the final half Friday to rally past J.S. Clark, 73-42, in a District 7-B matchup.

J.S. Clark had the Lady Rebels on the ropes early and even held a 26-25 lead at the half.

But the Lady Rebels (16-13, 3-3) responded in a big way over the final two frames to pull away for the victory.

Sage Wimberly and Gracie Miller combined for 15 points in the third quarter and the Lady Rebels outscored the Lady Dogs 23-8 to take control.

Marlie Boudreaux and Myra Carlson each added four points during the outburst that put the Lady Rebels up 48-34.

Wimberly scored eight of her game-high 26 points in the final frame and Caitlyn Boudreaux scored six as the Lady Rebels closed out the game on a 25-8 run.

Miller and Marlie Boudreaux joined Wimberly in double figures with 15 and 12 points, respectively.

Caitlyn Boudreaux added eight points, D’Lee LeBlanc scored six and Carlson had four. Holli Myers rounded out the Lady Rebels’ offense with two points.

The Lady Rebels, ranked No. 7 in the Class B power ratings, closed out the regular season last night against No. 6 Lacassine. Results of that contest weren’t available as of press time.

The Rebels weren’t as fortunate in the boys game.

The Bulldogs went on a 24-10 run in the first quarter and that proved to be the difference as the two teams played evenly the rest of the way in a 66-52 setback for the Rebels.

Jstan Keller was the leader for the Rebels with 21 points. Anthony Blunt and D.J. McZeal also scored in double figures with 13 and 10 points, respectively.

Akian Massey and Kayden Borque rounded out the Rebels offense with five and three points, respectively.

The Bulldogs had three players score in double figures: D’Marcus Fugett led the charge with 17 points, Trevor Daughtry had 16 and Brylen Tyler finished with 12.

The Rebels return to district play Friday with a road contest at ESA.