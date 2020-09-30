Sievers, Habetz lead charge for Rebels at Midland Invitational

Peyton Sievers and Steven Habetz led the charge for Midland over the weekend at the Rebels Invitational Cross Country Meet at Sievers Air Field.

In a field of 39 participants, Sievers finished fourth in the girls competition with a time of 21:13 and Habetz finished seventh out of 52 runners on the boys side with a time of 18:17.

On the girls side, St. Thomas More had all five runners finish in the Top 15 to claim the team title.

STM’s Grace Maestri won the individual title in a time of 20:45 and teammate Mary Ellen Maggio was second with a time of 20:48. Lake Arthur’s Deonna Brister clocked a time of 21:11 to finish third.

Kenzie Borill (28:50) and Kadence Hargrave (31:07) were Midland’s only other two entrants in the meet.

Holy Savior Menard finished second in the team standings and Buckey was third.

On the boys side, Teurlings won the team title after placing all five runners in the Top 10. They also had a second team that all finished in the Top 20.

Habetz led the Midland boys to a runnerup spot in the team standings.

Phoenix Robinson finished 12th for the Rebels with a time of 18:36 while teammates Copeland Schwinn (19:38) and Carson Armentor finished just inside the Top 20 at No. 18 and No. 19.

Cole Shamsie (20:54), Camden Myers (20:58) and Owen Woods (24:30) also competed for the Rebels.

Holy Savior Menard finished third in the team standings.

Notre Dame also had a strong showing in both the girls and boys competition.

On the girls side, Mackenzie Olinger clocked a time of 23:04 to finish eighth and Jill Moody was right behind with a time of 23:17 to finish ninth.

Gray Standing paced the Pios on the boys side with a time of 21:34 and Hayden Thomas ran a 28:35.

Also competing for the Pios were John Rivette (28:46) and Jack Himel (31:54)