Sievers sets school record at ESA meet

Just like a fine wine, Midland’s Peyton Sievers just keeps getting better with age.

For the third time overall and second time this season, Sievers set a new school record, shaving 12 seconds off her previous time to place fourth at the Ain’t No Shade in Cade Cross Country Meet hosted by ESA last weekend. Her time: 20:14.

The sophomore distance standout had a previous best time of 20:26 that she posted at the Sargent Memorial in New Iberia. That beat her previous school record of 20:38 that she set last year as a freshman at the Teurlings Race for a Cure at Acadiana Park.

Notre Dame’s Mackenzie Olinger also set a personal best in the ESA event by running a 21:19 to finish 14th in the field of 50 runners. Her previous best time was a 22:33.

Jill Moody also ran strong for the Lady Pios, finishing in the middle of the pack with a time of 23:08.

Midland’s Kadence Hargrave (26:08) and Kenzie Borill (28:29) also competed in the event.

On the boys side, Steven Habetz helped lead the Midland Rebels to a fifth-place showing in the field of 16 teams.

Habetz finished eighth overall out of 78 runners with a time of 17:30 and Phoenix Robinson was 23rd with a time of 18:27.

Also competing for the Rebels were Carson Armentor (18:59), Copeland Schwinn (19:09), Lance Hoffpauir (20:11) and Cole Shamsie (20:12).

Notre Dame’s competitors included Gray Standing (20:02), Jude Hebert (21:12), John Rivette (24:20) and Jack Himel (27:12).

Both Midland and Notre Dame are scheduled to compete in the Erath Invitational on Saturday, weather permitting.