Starks slips past Northside Christian in pivotal District 6-C contest

The Northside Christian Warriors’ hopes of repeating as the District 6-C champions hit a bit of a snag Tuesday.

The Warriors, who won the league title in 2020 and were co-champs the year before, were upended by Starks, 69-53, in a pivotal district contest at Seth Trahan Memorial Gym.

The loss sent the Warriors to 7-23 overall and 3-1 in district play heading into tonight’s home game with Hackberry.

Starks, ranked No. 11 in the Class B power ratings, improved to 11-7 overall and 4-0 in district play.

On Tuesday, the Warriors had no answer for Starks’ Garrett Humphery and Chance Guidry. The duo combined for 50 points.

Humphery and Guidry each knocked down 3-pointers and scored seven points apiece in the opening frame to help the Panthers take a 22-13 advantage.

Jake Morgan had five points for the Warriors in the quarter.

Caleb Hanks kept the Warriors within striking distance by scoring five points in the second quarter as the Warriors trimmed the lead to 33-25.

Humphery got hot again in the third quarter and poured in eight more points and the Panthers were able to extend their advantage to 49-38.

Jagger Thibodeaux and Hanks combined for nine points in the final frame for the Warriors, but it wasn’t enough to offset Humphery and Guidry, who combined for 17 over the final eight minutes.

Humphery led all scorers on the night with 28 points. Guidry finished close behind with 22.

Hanks paced the Warriors with 16 points. Morgan and Thibodeaux each added 12 points and Landon Istre had 11 Garrett Kidder rounded out the offense with two points.

The Warriors have three league games remaining before their rematch with Starks on Feb. 12.

Should the Warriors knock off Hackberry, Johnson Bayou and South Cameron, that rematch would be for a share of the district title.