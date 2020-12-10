Ville Platte sweeps Crowley

All good things must come to an end.

That was the case for the Crowley Ladies and Gents Tuesday as each saw their winning streaks halted at the hands of Ville Platte.

The Ladies dropped a 55-34 contest in the opener and the Gents fell 57-40 in the boys game.

In the opener, the Ladies (4-1) never really found a rhythm as they fell behind 24-11 at the break.

They trimmed the lead to 10 (33-23) after the third quarter, but they were outscored 22-11 in the final frame.

Taylor Perkins led the Ladies with 12 points and Myraneika Lastrapes had nine. Martayshia Guidry followed with four points, Mya Lastrapes scored three and Spiritual Guidry, Khalee Meaux and Macy Butler each had two.

In the boys game, the Gents actually took a 27-24 advantage at the half, but they managed just 13 points over the final two frames as they fell to 4-1 on the season.

Ernest Roberts and R.J. Williams did most of the damage for the Bulldogs, combining for 38 points in the victory.

Haylen Mouton and Jaylon Wiltz were the only two Gents to score in double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Bryan Montgomery and Ronderick Nelson each added seven points and Trevonte Ben had five.

Warriors slip past Hackberry

Crowley – The Northside Christian Warriors survived a scare Tuesday, slipping past Hackberry in overtime, 55-53.

Hackberry outscored the Warriors 19-15 in the fourth quarter to force the extra period.

The Warriors had a chance to put the game away in regulation, but went just 11-for-21 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter. They were 19-for-38 from the charity stripe overall.

Jagger Thibodeaux scored three points in the extra frame as the Warriors outscored Hackberry 4-2 in the overtime.

Landon Istre led the Warriors with 16 points. Caleb Hanks, Thibodeaux and Jake Morgan also scored in double figures with 10 points each.

Carson Tweedel and Garrett Kidder rounded out the offense with five and four points, respectively.

Cameron Kyle, one of four Hackberry players to foul out late in the game, led all scorers on the night with 23 points.