Warriors’ rally falls just short

The Northside Christian Warriors had no answer for Johnson Bayou’s D.J. Francis Friday.

It also didn’t help matters for the Warriors that two of their top players fouled out in the final quarter with the host Rebels struggling to hold the lead.

The result was a disappointing 57-56 setback in which Francis, fresh off a 40-point performance in a victory against Hackberry, poured in a game-high 31 points,.

The Rebels improved to 2-5 in league play with the victory.

The Warriors fell to 4-2.

The Rebels limped out to a 10-7 lead in the opening frame before the two teams traded baskets for the entire second period, scoring 17 points each.

Landon Istre helped keep the Warriors within striking distance by scoring 11 of his team-high 15 points in the quarter.

Francis, a 6-foot-6 forward, exploded for 13 points in the third quarter and the Rebels began to pull away by outscoring the Warriors 18-9.

Garrett Kidder scored eight points and Jagger Thibodeaux added seven in the fourth quarter during a 23-point outburst by the Warriors.

It wasn’t enough, however.

The Rebels actually had their chances to extend their lead even further over the final eight minutes, but they went just 6-for-20 from the charity stripe in the period.

Hindering the Warriors was the fact that two post players - Caleb Hanks and Jake Morgan - each fouled out late in the game.

Thibodeaux followed Istre with 12 points. Hanks and Kidder also scored in double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Joseph Woods added four points in the loss. Carson Tweedel and Isaac Temple rounded out the Warriors’ offense with two points each.

The Warriors round out league play Friday with a road trip to district leader Starks.