Wimberly, Boudreaux help lead Lady Rebels past Pitkin

Sage Wimberly and Caitlyn Boudreaux combined for 36 points Monday to help lead the Midland Lady Rebels to a 62-55 victory over Pitkin in the 2020 prep basketball season opener for both teams.

Wimberly, who burst onto the scene in 2019 as an eighth-grader before an injury in the middle of district play sidelined her for the rest of the season, poured in a game-high 20 points and Boudreaux added 16.

Boudreaux scored eight points in the opening frame as the two teams went back-and-forth in a tight quarter that ended in a 20-20 tie.

Wimberly got going in the paint in the second quarter and poured in 11 points as the Lady Rebels took a six-point lead (35-29) into the break.

The Lady Rebels began to pull away in the third quarter as six players contributed points to push the lead to 16 at 51-35.

Pitkin made a run in the final frame and outscored the Lady Rebels 20-11, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the early deficit.

Also coming up big for the Lady Rebels were Mackenzie Oliver, Gracie Miller and Kaylee Habetz with eight points each. Marlie Boudreaux rounded out the scoring with two points.

The Lady Rebels return to action today when they begin play in the Fairview Tournament where they will take on the host Lady Panthers at 4 p.m. They will wrap up tournament play Friday at 6:30 p.m. with a rematch against Pitkin.

Other Action

In other prep basketball action involving Acadia Parish teams, the Midland Rebels fell to Pitkin, 100-70, and the Northside Christian Warriors dropped an 86-45 decision at Family Christian.

No other information on those games were available as of press time.