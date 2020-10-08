Wolves claim 42-21 home victory over Berwick

Looks like 2020 hasn’t thrown enough obstacles to disrupt schools and their athletic departments as this week it threw another curve – Hurricane Delta.

As the powerful storm was rolling towards Louisiana, many schools were forced to move their regular Friday night games to Wednesday or Thursday.

Rayne High was one of the schools who moved this week’s game to Wednesday, forcing RHS Head Coach Kaine Guidry and his staff, like many other schools, to cut their regular schedule to only two days of practice and then bam -- on the field for their first home game of the season hosting Berwick and claiming a 42-21 win over the Panthers.

“I’m really pleased with the fast start,” stated Guidry following Wednesday’s win over Berwick. “On a short week I thought our offensive line really picked up assignments well and allowed us to rush over 300 yards tonight.”

“We even had two backs over 100 yards tonight in Ron Charles and Darian Chevalier, respectively,” Guidry continued while discussing Rayne offense.

Charles had 23 touches for 139 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while Chevalier scored one touchdown with 12 carries and 105 yards.

Completing the Rayne rushing yards were Bleyton Francis with 29 yards and a touchdown, Baylon Leon with nine yards and Colin LaCombe with a quarterback sneak for a score from a yard out.

“Again this week, Colin (LaCombe) made the throws we had to in certain situations for yards and completions,” noted Guidry.

LaCombe threw for 76 yards on four completions and a timely touchdown towards the win.

LaCombe’s receiving corps were Reid Dupont (1-44 yards), Devion Francis (2-26 yards, 1 TD) and Darian Chevalier (1-6 yards).

Defensively, Rayne limited Berwick’s passing game as the line consistently applied pressure and the secondary made many denials of completions.

The Panthers were held to only four completions, but their rushing corps tallied 246 yards.

“Our defense gave up a lot more on the ground than we wanted,” noted Guidry. “When we needed a stop or come up with a turnover, our guys came through.

“But, we still need to play more consistent on defense. That will come as our younger and less experienced players see more games.”

Leading the Wolves in solo tackles on the evening were Bleyton Francis and Will Arceneaux each with six. Francis also tallies two assists and one interception, while Arceneaux also nabbed an interception.

Deuce Comeaux, Landon Richard and Rico Price each collected four tackles, with Comeaux also grabbing an interception.

Chipping in tackles to finish off the defensive game were Sean Dorsett, Desmond Mouton, J’sia Eaglin, Ganon Venable, Darian Chevalier, Trevon Williams, Jamari Eaglin and Garrett Louviere.

On an improved area in Wednesday’s win was Rayne’s special teams.

“We connected on all extra points tonight, so that was nice to see.”

Deuce Comeaux was perfect with six extra points on the win. In adddition, Comeaux booted four punts for 112 yards with a 28-yard average.

Rayne’s special team returners Bleyton Francis and Ron Charles also positioned the Wolves for two of their six scoring drives.

On their very first drive of the night, the Wolves were first to light up the score board on a 48-yard scoring drive.

Charles, Darian Chevalier and Leon combined for the rushing drive, ending on a quarterback sneak from one yard out for a quick 7-0 lead.

Berwick answered with a nine play drive from 72 yards out for a touchdown of their own, knotting things up at 7-all.

But, the Wolves pulled ahead before the end of the first quarter on a 27-yard scoring run by Darian Chevalier for a 14-7 Rayne lead.

The Panthers opened the second quarter of play with an eight play, 61-yard scoring drive to tie things up at 14-all.

A short kickoff saw the Wolves begin their following drive deep in Berick’s territory at the 35-yard line. Seven plays later on a couple runs by Charles, Darian Chevalier and Francis, Charles took the ball into the end zone for an 11-yard run and a 21-14 Rayne lead.

Rayne’s defense set up their last score of the second quarter on an interception by Will Arceneaux at their own 46-yard line. Chevalier collected most of the yards on this scoring drive which ended on a LaCombe touchdown throw to Devion Francis from 13 yards out.

The Wolves ended the first half of play with a 28-14 lead, but basically sealed the deal in the second half of play with two additional scores.

“Devion (Francis) had a big touchdown catch right before the half,” noted Guidry while looking over stats of the evening. “That gave a good lead going into the second half of play.

“I really thought we could of extended the lead a little more in the second half, but stalled on a couple drives. We came up with two scores, but came up short and didn’t finish drives that should have resulted in scores.”

The lone touchdown of the third quarter was scored by the Wolves, a 15-yard touchdown run by Charles set up by a key tackle for a loss by Desmond Mouton. Rayne held a 35-14 lead heading into the final stanza.

The fourth quarter saw both teams touch the end zone, the first points scored by the Wolves as Jamari Eaglin recovered a Berwick fumble early on in the frame. This placed the Wolves up in great scoring position at the seven-yard line. A hop, skip and jump two plays later saw Francis score Rayne’s final touchdown of the ballgame for a 42-14 lead.

The Panthers were able to score on a 13-play, 79-yard drive mid-way through the final quarter as some new faces were able to see the field to close out Rayne’s opening home contest with a 42-21 win over the Panthers.

“It feels really good to start 2-0,” commented Guidry. “But, the schedule gets much tougher from here on.

“We will enjoy this win and get to work on Dutchtown.”

The Wolves are slated to travel to Gesmar on Friday where they will face Dutchtown High School near Baton Rouge.