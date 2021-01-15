LDWF accepting applications for lottery turkey hunts, White Lake fishing lottery

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is accepting applications for Wildlife Management Area (WMA) lottery turkey hunts and the White Lake Wetlands Conservation Area (WCA) fishing lottery. The deadline to apply is Feb. 8.

All lottery applications are now only available on the LDWF website at https://la-web.s3licensing.com/. Those wanting to apply should click on the Lottery Applications tab, update or create their customer record similar to purchasing a license and then submit an application. There is a $5 application fee and a $2 transaction fee per application. Paper applications will not be accepted.

Regular turkey lottery hunts will be held on eight WMAs this spring. Youth lottery hunts will be held on nine WMAs. For more information, contact David Hayden at 318-487-5353 or dhayden@wlf.la.gov .

Applications for a lottery drawing for fishing permit access to the White Lake WCA between March 15-Aug. 15 are also available. A total of 100 permits will be issued following the lottery drawing and winning applicants will be notified of their opportunity to purchase a permit for $40.

Boats used by permittees will be limited to the use of motors with 40 horsepower or less. Additional rules and a map are available on the LDWF website at https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/white-lake-lotteries. For more information, contact Schuyler Dartez at 337-536-6061 or sdartez@wlf.la.gov.