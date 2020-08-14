LDWF announces 2020 White Lake WCA marsh waterfowl lottery hunts

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) will conduct thirty marsh waterfowl lottery hunts on White Lake Wetlands Conservation Area (WCA) in Vermilion Parish. The deadline to apply is Aug. 31.

Available dates include:

Nov. 14, 15, 16, 18, 20, 21, 23, 24, 28, 30.

Dec. 2, 3, 5, 6, 19, 20, 21, 22, 28, 29.

Jan. 5, 8, 9, 10, 12, 15, 16, 19, 23, 24.

All lottery applications are now only available on the LDWF website at https://la-web.s3licensing.com/ . Those wanting to apply should click on the Lottery Applications tab, update or create their customer record similar to purchasing a license and then submit an application. There is a $5 application fee and a $2 transaction fee. Only one White Lake WCA Marsh Lottery application may be submitted per customer. Paper applications will no longer be accepted. Applicants must be 18 years old prior to the date of the hunt in order to apply.

Successful applicants will be notified by email and are required to submit an additional $350 payment (plus $2 transaction fee). Each successful applicant will be allowed to bring one additional hunter as a guest. All hunters must have appropriate licenses.

Individuals are only allowed to attend one Marsh Lottery hunt (as a successful applicant or as a guest, not both) on White Lake WCA per season.

For more information concerning lottery activities on White Lake WCA, contact Schuyler Dartez at 337-536-6061 or sdartez@wlf.la.gov.