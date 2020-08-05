LDWF announces 2020 White Lake WCA youth waterfowl lottery hunts

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will conduct two youth waterfowl lottery hunts on White Lake Wetlands Conservation Area in Vermilion Parish on Nov. 7-8.

The deadline to apply is Aug. 31.

All lottery applications are now only available on the LDWF website at https://la-web.s3licensing.com/.

Those wanting to apply should click on the Lottery Applications tab, update or create their customer record similar to purchasing a license and then submit an application. There is a $2 transaction fee associated with each youth hunt application.

Only one White Lake WCA Youth Lottery application may be submitted per customer. Paper applications will no longer be accepted.

Only youths 10-17 years of age the day of the hunt are eligible. Youths 16-17 years of age must comply with hunting license requirements.

Applicants can only be selected for one White Lake WCA Youth Lottery Hunt but can apply to both dates to increase their chances of being selected.

Successful applicants will be notified via email.

This is a non-transferable hunt and each youth lottery winner is required to bring one parent or guardian.

Hunter Safety Certification is required of selected applicants to participate in the hunt. Hunters will be transported to pit blinds in the marsh by a guide that will call and retrieve downed waterfowl.

For more information concerning lottery activities on White Lake WCA, contact Schuyler Dartez at 337-536-6061 or sdartez@wlf.la.gov.