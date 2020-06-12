Louisiana’s Annual Free Fishing Weekend to be held June 13-14

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) invites you to take part in its annual Free Fishing Weekend on Saturday, June 13, and Sunday, June 14. Louisiana’s Free Fishing Weekend is an opportunity for residents and visitors to fish Louisiana waters without an otherwise required fishing license.

“Each year, we designate a weekend of free fishing as an incentive for families and friends to get outside and enjoy our beautiful Sportsman’s Paradise,” explained LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet. “Whether your interest is saltwater or fresh, Louisiana offers some of the best and most diverse fishing opportunities in the world, and we welcome you to become part of the long-standing tradition of Louisiana fishing.”

While a fishing license is not required, all fishing regulations, including size, season, catch limits and gear restrictions will remain in effect during Free Fishing Weekend.

In addition, a Recreational Offshore Landing Permit (ROLP) is still needed during Free Fishing weekend when possessing tunas, snappers, groupers, amberjacks, hinds, cobia, wahoo, dolphin fish, billfish and swordfish. When registering for an ROLP, anglers should choose the “Free Fishing Weekend” option when asked for their license type. Registering for an ROLP in this manner does not require a fishing license number, and the ROLP will be valid Saturday, June 13, and Sunday, June 14.