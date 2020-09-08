Article Image Alt Text

LWFC adopts East-West boundary for 2021-25 waterfowl hunting seasons

Tue, 09/08/2020 - 12:00pm

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) adopted a two-zone East-West boundary option for the 2021-25 waterfowl hunting seasons during its September meeting Thursday (Sept. 3) in Baton Rouge.
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) recommended the option after consideration of hunter preferences from the 2020 Louisiana Waterfowl Hunter Survey and federal waterfowl harvest data from the last 20 years. The new boundaries combine the current West and Coastal Zones as well as portion of the rice-growing region in southwest Louisiana into a new West Zone.
The new waterfowl hunting zones will take effect for the 2021-22 season and run through the 2025-26 season. To see the upcoming 2020-21 waterfowl hunting zones and dates, go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/seasons-and-regulations

