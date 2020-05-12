LWFC approves NOI for hunting regs, hunting seasons and WMA rules

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) approved notices of intent for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 hunting seasons, 2020-21 general and Wildlife Management Areas (WMA) hunting seasons and rules and regulations, 2021 general and WMA turkey hunting season and rules and regulations, and 2020-21 migratory bird hunting season and rules and regulations at its May meeting Thursday.

In doing so, the commission also approved two amendments added during the NOI process, including:

Altering dove hunting season dates in the South Zone for 2020-21. The first split will be held from Sept. 5-16, the second split from Oct. 17-Nov. 29 and the third split from Dec. 19, 2020 - Jan. 21, 2021.

Allowing UTVs on LDWF Wildlife Management Area (WMA) Physically Challenged Hunter Permit (PCHP) trails. The amendment will allow for the use of ATVs and UTVs on these trails.

The commission voted down an amendment passed earlier that would ban the sale of untested deer urine products in Louisiana. However, regulations remain in place that prohibit the possession and use of untested deer urine products in the state. These regulations are part of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) and LWFC’s efforts to prevent chronic wasting disease (CWD) from entering the state.

To view the full notice of intent and all proposed hunting season dates and regulations changes for the upcoming hunting seasons, go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/resources/category/commission-action-items.