Butler, Guidry receive Orlando Thomas Awards

PHOTO SUBMITTED

Crowley Middle School recently named its annual Orlando Thomas Award winners, which goes to the school’s top male and female athlete. The 2020 winners are Omar Butler and Malaya Guidry. Butler was a standout in football, basketball and track. Gable excelled in volleyball, basketball and track and was also a cheerleader. On hand for the awards presentation were, from left, CMS coach Jeremy Garrett, Omar Butler, Malaya Gable and CMS coach Marvin Stevens.