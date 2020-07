CRD baseball/softball action continues through weekend

The Crowley Recreation Department began play in it’s baseball and softball leagues on Monday.

The remainder of this week’s schedule are as follows, weather permitting:

Today’s Games

T-Ball

Yankees vs. Cardinals 5:30 p.m.

Marlins vs. Tigers 6:15 p.m.

Shetland League

Royals vs. Tigers 5:30 p.m.

Yankees vs. Braves 6:45 p.m.

Pinto Girls League

Rugrats vs. Wildcats 5:30 p.m.

Crushers vs. Rugrats 6:45 p.m.

Pinto Boys League

Phillies vs. Angels 5:30 p.m.

Mets vs. Red Sox 7 p.m.

Bronco Boys League

Indians vs. Red Sox 5:30 p.m.

Yankees vs. Rayne Yankees 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Shetland League

Angels vs. Cowboys 5:30 p.m.

Mets vs. Astros 6:45 p.m.

Pinto Girls League

Crushers vs. Wildcats 5:30 p.m.

Mustang Girls League

Heat vs. Crushers 5 p.m.

Cajuns vs. Crushers 6:15 p.m.

Mustang Boys League

Angels vs. Red Sox 5:30 p.m.

Cubs vs. Dodgers 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bronco Boys League

@ Rayne Recreation Department

Red Sox @ Rayne Yankees 11:15 a.m.

Orioles vs. Yankees 12:45 p.m.