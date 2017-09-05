La’Qualin Scott

Referee Huey Tiger Touchet raises Devon Caesar’s hand in victory.

Gael Tavera (center) awaits his bout in the corner along with Crowley
Boxing Club coaches Arthur Scott (left) and Greg Monceaux.

Joseph Lewis Jr. shows off his trophy.

Tyrese Cormier hits his opponent with a stiff jab.

Crowley Boxing Club fares well at local show

Tue, 09/05/2017 - 2:03pm Saja Hoffpauir

The Crowley Boxing Club, coached by Arthur Jones and Greg Monceaux, hosted the Seventh Annual Mayor Greg Jones Invitational last ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from Acadia Parish, LA. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2017