Football Contest Standings

Local prognosticators took some big hits this week in the Crowley Post-Signal Football Contest with numerous upsets taking place in the high school playoffs.

The majority of the contestants missed between six and eight games, throwing the overall standings into a tizzy.

This week, there was a three-way tie for first place. Barbara LaCombe took top honors by virtue of the tiebreaker and Catherine LaCombe was second. Carter Gibson was the odd man out.

There’s only one week left so pick wisely. The top spot is still up for grabs.

Leaderboard

1. Barbara Thibodeaux 110-33

2. Carter Gibson 108-35

3. Don Kernan 105-38

4. Catherine LaCombe 104-39

5. Roland Leleux 103-40

6. Kye Cantey 103-40

7. Ben Lormond 102-41

8. Patrice LaCombe 101-42

9. Joseph Lormand 100-43

10. Doug LaCombe 99-44