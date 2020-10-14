LeLeux claims top prize on weekly football contest

The ballots have been collected and tallied and the winner is...Roland LeLeux of Crowley.

LeLeux correctly picked 11 of 13 winners in the Crowley Post-Signal Football Contest last week to take home top honors.

Catherine LaCombe of Egan was the runnerup, edging out Crowley’s Mary LeLeux by virtue of a tiebreaker. Each contestant missed just three games, but LaCombe hit the tiebreaker on he nose with a prediction of 59 points on Clemson’s victory over Miami.

On last week’s contest, two of the 13 games were gimmes.

Church Point’s game against Opelousas was canceled and St. Thomas More’s regularly-scheduled opponent (Rummel) was changed to Walker.

Just a reminder, entries are due on Thursdays by 5 p.m. with the exception of last week when high school games were moved up to Wednesday due to Hurricane Delta.