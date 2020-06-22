Pios sweep St. Edmund in Metro League action

The Notre Dame Pios improved to 3-1 in Metro League play Thursday with a doubleheader sweep of St. Edmund.

The Pios claimed a 4-1 victory in the opener and then ran away with a 12-3 win in the nightcap.

In the first game, the Pios scored all four of their runs in the first three innings.

Blake Smith led off the game with a single and he eventually scored on an error in the top of the first inning. Ethan Menard then drilled an RBI double to right field to put the Pios up 2-0.

Sebastian Roache logged an RBI single in the second inning and Caleb Comeaux singled and scored an error in the third.

St. Edmund scored its only run of the game in the bottom of the fifth on a walk and two Pios errors.

Evan LeBlanc picked up the victory on the mound for the Pios after allowing just one hit in two innings of work. He struck out one.

Menard and Caleb Comeaux each pitched one scoreless inning in relief. Both pitchers struck out two batters.

Luke Hoffpauir pitched the final frame and allowed one unearned run on one hit and a walk. The Pios committed two errors in the frame.

Roche was the leader at the plate with two hits and an RBI. Menard followed with a double and an RBI.

Smith, Karson Broussard, Andre Poirrier and Hoffpauir each had a single in the victory.

The Pios jumped out to a 4-1 lead after one inning in the second contest.

Brayden Broussard had a two-run triple in the first inning and Tyler Corzine plated a run on a groundout.

Christian Patin extended the lead in the third inning with a two-run triple to center field.

The Pios put the game away over the next two innings by scoring three runs in each frame.

Andrew Abshire had a two-run single and Corzine plated another run on a groundout in the fourth inning.

Ross Miller added an RBI double in the fifth. Jack Guidry also pushed across a run on a bases-loaded walk and Brayden Broussard had a sacrifice fly to close out the Pios’ scoring.

In all, the Pios belted out 14 hits in the nightcap.

Corzine, Tripp Mixon and Max Veillon each logged two hits and Brayden Broussard, Abshire, Guidry, Miller, Patin, Poirrier, Collin Moody and Kade Cooley each had one.

Corzine was credited with the victory on the mound after surrendering one run on one hit. He struck out three in two innings.

Guidry allowed two runs on one hit and two walks. He struck out two in one inning of relief work.

Miller threw the final two frames and allowed no hits while striking out two.

The Pios return to action on Monday when they host a triple header at Miller Stadium. The Pios’ jayvee and varsity squads will take on Opelousas Catholic in the first two games, beginning at 3:30 p.m.

The nightcap will pit the Pios’ varsity squad against the Shop Rite Millers at 7 p.m.