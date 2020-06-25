Registration now open for 2020 MPCS Triathlon

Registration is now open for the 2020 MPCS Triathlon scheduled for Saturday, August 15. Proceeds from this event will support Miles Perret Cancer Services (MPCS) and its mission to help local families fight, survive, and live with cancer.

The 2020 Triathlon begins at 7 a.m. at Bourgeois Hall. The course includes a 200-yard swim, 8-mile bike and a 2-mile run. This event is perfect for all fitness levels, whether your are new to triathlons or an experienced athlete. Participants can sign up as an individual or as a relay team.

To reserve your spot for the 2020 MPCS Triathlon or to get more information about the Miles Perret Cancer Services and they services they provide, visit milesperret.org or call 337-984-1920.

Miles Perret Cancer Services is dedicated to helping families fight, survive and live with cancer and serves a 10 parish area: Acadia, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Iberia, Jeff Davis, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary and Vermilion. All Services are comprehensive and always provided at no charge.

No appointment is necessary and there are no qualifications.