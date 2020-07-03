Second inning surge propels Indians past Millers

The Shop Rite Millers inability to avoid the big inning proved costly once again - this time in their non-district matchup with rival Opelousas Wednesday afternoon at Miller Stadium.

The Indians, champions of the 7th District, pushed across five runs in the second inning and cruised from there to a 7-1 victory.

The big inning, which has plagued the Millers in every loss thus far, began with a walk in the second inning. Back-to-back bunt singles loaded the bases for the Indians with no outs.

A wild pitch accounted for the first run of the game and Colton Jacobs delivered the big blow one batter later when he drilled a two-run single to right field.

The Millers then committed their first of four errors with a wild throw to first base on another bunt; that allowed another run to cross the plate. The fifth run of the inning crossed the plate on another wild pitch.

The Millers finally got out of the jam when Daylon Ardoin lined into a double play.

The Indians added another unearned run in the top of the fourth inning when Seth Broussard reached base on a leadoff error and eventually scored on a single by Sean Spain.

The Millers answered with a run of their own in the bottom of the frame when Ethan Mack singled down the left field line and scored on Kye Cary’s two-out single to center field.

The Millers threatened in the sixth when Tristan Doucet singled to lead off the frame and advanced all the way to third base. But he was left stranded.

The Indians added an insurance run in the top of the seventh when Landon Trosclair reached base on an error and scored on Jesse Roy’s single to center field.

A two-out walk to Mason LeJeune and single by Tucker Babineaux in the bottom of the seventh gave the Millers some life, but Hunter Welch then ended the game with a strikeout one batter later.

Ethan Menard suffered the loss on the mound after surrendering five runs, three earned, on four hits and two walks. He struck out two in two innings.

Tanner LaGrange allowed two runs, neither earned, on two hits and one walk in 4 1/3 innings of relief work.

Seth Benoit allowed no runs on one hit. He struck out one in 2/3 innings.

Doucet paced the Millers at the plate with two hits. Babineaux, Cary and Mack each singled.

The Millers return to action today when they travel to DeRidder for a 7 p.m. contest.