Shop Rite Millers outlast Indians in extra innings

The Shop Rite Millers overcame four errors and posted four runs late in the game Thursday to slip past the Opelousas Indians, 10-9, in an eight inning thriller at Westminster Christian Academy.

The contest was the first of the season for the Millers and was also the 7th District opener, which gives them the early leg up in league play.

The Indians are 1-1 in district while the Opelousas Warriors are 0-1.

With the game knotted at 6-6 after seven innings, the Millers exploded for four runs in the first extra inning.

Back-to-back walks to Kye Cary and Tucker Babineaux were followed by a perfectly executed sacrifice bunt by Lane Kratzer to move both runners into scoring position. Julian Harvey then walked to load the bases before the Millers caught a break on Ethan Menard’s grounder to the hole between third base and shortstop. A wide throw pulled the first baseman off the bag and the two-out miscue led to the go-ahead run.

Ethan Mack followed with the big blow, a bases-clearing double to the left-center field gap to push the lead to 10-6.

The seemingly comfortable lead dwindled, however, in the bottom of the frame.

Menard, pitching in relief of Peyton Thibodeaux, got two quick outs in the bottom of the frame but a pair of hits and two hit batters got the hosts within two (10-8).

Ian Muller took the mound after that and issued a walk before an error in the outfield trimmed the lead to one (10-9).

The Indians had the bases loaded but their comeback attempt was thwarted when Tanner LaGrange made a diving snag on a hard grounder to third and stepped on the base to get the force out and end the game.

The Millers took an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a solo home run to right field by Luke Benoit and an RBI single to left by LaGrange.

The Indians answered in the bottom of the frame when they pushed across three runs on two hits, a walk and an error. Jesse Key had a two-run double during the outburst.

The Millers regained the lead in the fifth inning when they erupted for four runs.

Mack doubled in a pair of runs, Tristan Doucet had an RBI single and another run crossed the plate on a wild pitch to put the Millers up 6-3.

Once again, the Indians answered the call.

The hosts cut the lead to 6-5 with a pair of runs in the bottom of fifth on a two-run home run by Braxton Gallet before Landen Trosclair’s sacrifice fly in the sixth knotted the game at 6-6.

Mack paced the Millers at the plate with a 3-for-3 performance that included two doubles, a triple and five RBI. He also walked twice.

Benoit added a home run while LaGrange and Doucet each recorded RBI singles. Harvey and Addison Landry rounded out the offense with a single each.

Daylon Ardoin and Jobee Boone each had two hits for the Indians.

Thibodeaux started the game on the mound for the Millers and allowed five runs, three earned, on five hits and three walks. He struck out five before giving way to Menard.

Menard worked 3 2/3 innings in relief and surrendered four runs on two hits, four walks and two hit batters. He struck out two.

Muller finished the game, earning the save after allowing one walk before logging the final out.

The Millers and the Indians will square off again Monday at Miller Stadium to conclude their district series. First pitch for that contest is slated for 7 p.m.