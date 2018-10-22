Delores Cryer handily snagged the first place prize in this year’s Crowley Garden Club’s International Rice Festival Door Decorating Contest with her superhero-themed decorations. Garden club member Saja Hoffpauir, right, presents the blue ribbon to Cryer.

Jenny Guidry won second place with her harvest-themed decorations, which included rice used in a variety of manners. Hoffpauir hangs Guidry’s red ribbon on her wreath.

Taking third place honors in this year’s Crowley Garden Club’s International Rice Festival Door Decorating Contest was Acadiana After-Hours Walk-In Clinic. Garden club member Sissy Gall, far left, presents the award to, kneeling from left, Ashley Thibodeaux, Amber Benoit; front row standing, Beverly Walker, Angela Bearb; back row standing, Kim Richard, Justin Rozas and Ashley Bearb.

Garden Club Rice Festival Door Decorating winners announced

Mon, 10/22/2018 - 2:15pm

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2018