Rice Cookery Contest judges, volunteers recognized

THE POST-SIGNAL / Saja Hoffpauir
Judges for the Children’s Division of the 2019 International Rice Festival Rice and Creole Cookery Contest were, seated from left, Brian Blanchard, Gordon Ray Morgan, Jeffery “Red Dog” Morgan, Marlene Marceaux; standing, Jodie Wilkerson, Sharon Core, Clint Cradeur and Warren Guidry.
THE POST-SIGNAL / Saja Hoffpauir
Judging the Intermediate Division of the 2019 International Rice Festival Rice and Creole Cookery Contest were, seated from left, Brenda Smith, Chester Pommier, Linda Nazar, Ed Wilkerson; standing, Martha Pierret, Aaron Cutrer and Taylor Gray.
THE POST-SIGNAL / Saja Hoffpauir
Judges for the Teen Division of the 2019 International Rice Festival Rice and Creole Cookery Contest were, seated from left, Joshua Dietz, Reese Guillot, Betty Tatman, Fr. Jason Vidrine; standing, Candy Leger, Kayla Segura, Laurie Bellard and Toby Leger.
THE POST-SIGNAL / Saja Hoffpauir
Adult Division judges for the 2019 International Rice Festival Rice and Creole Cookery Contest were, seated from left, Daniel Schumacher, Brad Core, Kevin Berken, Tony Broussard; Judy Guillot, Karron Lalonde, Rebeca Marroquin and Benji Guillot.
THE POST-SIGNAL / Saja Hoffpauir
Acadia Parish 4-H Junior Leaders assisting with the 2019 International Rice Festival Rice and Creole Cookery Contest were, seated from left, Cameron Fusilier, Sadie Ruddock, Lilli Morgan, Ava Matte, Whitney Kibodeaux, Madison LeJeune; standing, Brad Monceaux, Ronald Faulk, Lauren Hoffpauir, Amanda Cormier, Hannah LeBlanc, Tanya Person, Lily Gauthier, Harley LeBlanc, Kaelyn Richard, Patrick Aton and Lauren Stewart.
THE POST-SIGNAL / Saja Hoffpauir
Acadia Volunteers for Family and Community members serving as hostesses for the 2019 International Rice Festival Rice and Creole Cookery Contest were, seated from left, Mary Alice Pastor, Mary Cradeur, Audrey Myers, Ann Credeur, Suzette Leonards, Sharon Constantin; first row standing, Sharon Romero, Sharron LeDoux, Babs Simon, Joy Foreman, Phyllis Cart, Phyllis Crawford, Amber Menard, Stella Guidry, Sue Schexnider, Brandi Martin; second row standing, Dolores Cryer, Ella Thevis and Dani Richard.