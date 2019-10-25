Rice Cookery Contest judges, volunteers recognized

THE POST-SIGNAL / Saja Hoffpauir

Acadia Volunteers for Family and Community members serving as hostesses for the 2019 International Rice Festival Rice and Creole Cookery Contest were, seated from left, Mary Alice Pastor, Mary Cradeur, Audrey Myers, Ann Credeur, Suzette Leonards, Sharon Constantin; first row standing, Sharon Romero, Sharron LeDoux, Babs Simon, Joy Foreman, Phyllis Cart, Phyllis Crawford, Amber Menard, Stella Guidry, Sue Schexnider, Brandi Martin; second row standing, Dolores Cryer, Ella Thevis and Dani Richard.