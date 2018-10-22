THE POST-SIGNAL / Danette Bourque
Members of the presidential party honored at the 2018 International Rice Festival Honoree Social and Queen’s Ball included, seated from left, John E. Broussard, 2018 Honoree; Ruthie Piron, 2018 Children’s Parade Marshal; Elizabeth Monk, 2018 President; 2017 Junior King Jackson Prevost; 81st International Rice Festival Queen Kathryn Shea Duncan; 2017 Junior King Noelle Gatte; Dana Clements, spouse of Farmer of the Year; Amber Jones, spouse of 2018 Grand Marshal; Shanna Morgan, 2018 Festival Coordinator; standing, Chad Monceaux, 2018 Festival Chairman; Gilles Piron, spouse of 2018 Children’s Parade Marshal; Jason Monk, spouse of 2018 President; Gerard Frey, 2018 Farmer of the Year; Mayor Greg Jones, 2018 Grand Marshal; and Benjamin Faulk, 2018 Junior Farmer of the Year.

Rice Queen, presidential party celebrated at ball

Mon, 10/22/2018 - 2:10pm

CROWLEY - Last weekend the International Rice Festival hosted its annual Honoree Social and Queen’s Ball at the International Rice ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from Acadia Parish, LA. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2018