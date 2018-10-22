Rice Queen, presidential party celebrated at ball

THE POST-SIGNAL / Danette Bourque

Members of the presidential party honored at the 2018 International Rice Festival Honoree Social and Queen’s Ball included, seated from left, John E. Broussard, 2018 Honoree; Ruthie Piron, 2018 Children’s Parade Marshal; Elizabeth Monk, 2018 President; 2017 Junior King Jackson Prevost; 81st International Rice Festival Queen Kathryn Shea Duncan; 2017 Junior King Noelle Gatte; Dana Clements, spouse of Farmer of the Year; Amber Jones, spouse of 2018 Grand Marshal; Shanna Morgan, 2018 Festival Coordinator; standing, Chad Monceaux, 2018 Festival Chairman; Gilles Piron, spouse of 2018 Children’s Parade Marshal; Jason Monk, spouse of 2018 President; Gerard Frey, 2018 Farmer of the Year; Mayor Greg Jones, 2018 Grand Marshal; and Benjamin Faulk, 2018 Junior Farmer of the Year.