Rice Festival ‘Safe Zone’ announced

THE POST-SIGNAL / Desiray Seaux

On Tuesday night, prior to the City Council Meeting, members of the Rice Festival Association, Crowley Police Department, the City of Crowley and the Crowley Optimist Club gathered in the Council Chambers to announce finalized plans for protecting children during this year’s festival. Among those in attendance were, from left, Josh Spell, festival and parade co-chairman; Police Chief Jimmy Broussard; Mayor Pro-tem Steven Premeaux; and Shirley Bratton, Crowley Optimist Club.