Aerial spraying continues

Working with state and federal agencies, the Acadia Parish Police Jury is continuing aerial spraying for mosquitoes this week.

“We will have more planes in the air this week with the goal of getting rid of the problem promptly,” Chance Henry, jury president, said.

Henry said the police jury is “unified and working diligently” with various agencies to provide additional aerial spraying.

“Airplanes were used after Hurricane Laura with great results. Therefore, Acadia Parish is urging these same state and federal agencies to provide assistance as quickly as possible.”

Henry said parish officials have been corresponding with these agencies to confirm days and locations of spraying with larger planes.

“Once those are confirmed and carried out, the parish can spray everything that was missed,” he said.

At its October meeting, the jury had approved aerial spraying for only the northern area of the parish, north of Interstate 10, excluding bayous and “heavily canopied” sections.

The heavy rains associated with Hurricane Delta provided ideal conditions for the proliferation of mosquitoes in and around Acadia and, as predicted, mosquitoes have transitioned from eggs to adults. As a result, the parish is experiencing a large “hatch off.”

The parish’s mosquito abatement contractor has ensured that mosquito control will remain a priority with an increase in continued applications until the mosquitoes return to pre-hurricane levels, according to Henry.

“Crews have been working overtime all hours of the day and into the night to decrease the populations of both immature and adult mosquitoes,” he said. “Dozens of pastures have already been treated with all-terrain vehicles to provide relief to animals and neighboring residents. Schools and areas that received heavy damage are receiving extra attention as well.”