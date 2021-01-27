A new brew in town

The first microbrewery located on a certified Louisiana Main Street is located right here in Crowley.

Reggie’s of Crowley is now one of four such establishments in the state. It is also one of three microbreweries in the state with an attached bar and restaurant.

But it didn’t happen overnight, Sammy Reggie II and Gus dela Houssaye, partners, told the Kiwanis Club of Crowley recently.

Reggie approached the Crowley City Council concerning licensing for a brewery years ago, he said. But there was no space in Crowley so he opened and operated Reggie’s of Rayne for two years.

Meanwhile, dela Houssaye was working in the family rice mill and had been “experimenting with alcohols to see what I could do with rice,” he said. “I figured beer was a great starting point.”

The two entrepreneurs got together – Reggie with his expertise in the service industry and hospitality and dela Houssaye with his expertise in manufacturing — and established Rice Capital Brewery.

“I ordered a kit and we started,” Reggie said. “Our first beer was brewed in a big pot on the stove in the bar. We took turns stirring.”

The first 5-gallon “batch” the pair brewed together took 9 hours to finish, according to Reggie. “Now we can do 20 gallons in 5 hours.”

“I was looking to open a New Orleans-style bar and grill in Crowley,” he said. “There was no such place here.”

“Crowley has a large number of great shops and boutiques downtown, but there was no place for the guys to go while the ladies are shopping,” dela Houssaye added. “Now there is.”

Right now there’s not much of a tour-the-brewery experience to be offered. “Everything’s basically on a couple of tables,” Reggie said. But that could change as the brewery grows.

“We use fresh, locally grown rice and as-fresh-as-we-can-get other ingredients in our beer,” dela Houssaye said. “All of our beers have rice, in varying degrees, in them.”

The different ingredients, naturally, produce different flavors and looks for the beers and the pair has had a little fun naming the various brews.

There’s Mermentau, named for the dark appearance dela Houssaye said reminded him of the frothy waters of the Mermentau River on a windy day. Others include Atchafalaya Amber, Old Spanish Trail, Figgy Stardust (for a brew made with figs) and Vaux-Sur-Sure, a Belgium-style beer named for Crowley’s Belgian twin city.

Rice Capital Brewery is a “Tier I Nanobrewery,” licensed only to sell its product to customers. There is no distributor, “though we hope to eventually scale into the next level,” Reggie said.

For now, nearly all the taps in the bar are taken with different local product.

Sales of the craft beers are “okay during the week; holidays and weekends are better,” Reggie explained. “We’re thinking that, when the (Recreation Department) fields are completed and we start hosting tournaments, business will really pick up with people driving by and noticing, ‘Hey, there’s a brewery here.’”

Marketing of the beers is on hold for now due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re waiting to see if they’re going to shut us down again,” Reggie said.