Parish returns to 5-day work weeks

All Acadia Parish employees will return to a 5-day, 8-hour day work week in April.

The Acadia Parish Police Jury voted 5-2 Tuesday night to scrap the 4-day, 10-hour plan that had been in effect since 2008.

“My thing is, we’ve got to have some people around on Friday,” said Juror Gordon “G-Ray” Morgan. “For 52 Fridays out of the year, nothing gets done.”

Jury Vice President Steve Comeaux added that, with the 52 Fridays and the 15 holidays, “that’s 67 days off a year right there, not counting vacation and sick time.”

Later during the discussion, Comeaux threw “104 weekend days” into the mix.

During committee meetings a week prior, various jurors said they had received complaints from constituents about the 4-day week.

“They’re saying, ‘If I have to work five days a week, why don’t they? My taxes pay their salaries,’” explained A.J. “Jay Credeur.

Only Juror Walter Andrus spoke out against the change during Tuesday night’s meeting.

“I think if you’ve got a program and it’s working, don’t change it,” Andrus said, adding that he felt the shift would “eat into employee morale.”

“We’re going to disrupt some people’s schedules,” he continued. “Some of these men have told me they have second jobs just to make ends meet.

“We need to think about the people that have been loyal to us.”

Andrus said he had received a number of calls from parish employees concerning the change in hours.

Credeur said he had only received one call, “And he wasn’t opposed, he just wanted to know why.”

Voting for the 5-day week were Credeur, Comeaux, Gordon Morgan, Jeff Morgan and Pat Daigle.

Joining Andrus in voting against the change was Jimmie Pellerin.

Jury President Chance Henry did not vote.

Following adjournment, Michael “Pee Wee” Schexnider, parish road manager, addressed jurors.

“Five days a week, eight hours a day, whatever y’all want us to do, that’s fine,” he said. “If you start counting days, you shouldn’t be counting weekends.”

Henry attempted to end the discussion by reminding Schexnider that the meeting had already adjourned, but Comeaux interjected.

“The reason I voted yes is because of you,” Comeaux told Schexnider. “You get up here every time, regardless of what we want, and you want to argue for whatever you want. Why don’t you listen to the people that are up here and then if you have a problem with that, discuss it. Don’t get upset and argue.”

“I understand,” Schexnider responded. “I have to talk for the men. The men aren’t here. I’m not speaking for myself.”

“We’re not going to punish anyone for coming and speaking on behalf of their job,” Henry said. “This is just like a vote to do anything on a road or anything like that.

“The workers are mostly constituents and I expect them to come here and speak on their behalf. Nobody’s going to get punished for it. You speak every time and you don’t get punished for it. They need to come.”

The 5-day work week will go into effect at the start of the first pay period in April.

The change will primarily affect the parish road and landfill crews. Administrative office employees and most supervisors currently work 5-day weeks, 8 hours a day.