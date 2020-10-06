Police jury committees meet tonight; public invited

CROWLEY - Four committees of the Acadia parish Police Jury will meet tonight.

Meetings will begin at 6 p.m. in the third-floor meeting room of the parish courthouse. The public is invited to attend.

The Legislative Committee — Walter Andrus, chairman; Steve Comeaux and Jeffery Morgan — will open the evening’s meetings.

That committee will discuss:

• declaring two vacancies on the Acadia Parish Library Board of Control, declaring there will be a five-member board for the time being;

• possible changes to be made for the Planning Commission Subdivision Packet; and

• moving the Tuesday, Nov. 3, committee meeting date due to the presidential election.

The Building and Grounds Committee — Jeffery Morgan, chairman; Gordon Morgan and Pat Daigle — will consider content of a warning letter for owners of derelict properties and notice of violation.

The Solid Waste Committee — Comeaux, chairman; Jeffery Morgan and Jimmie Pellerin — will preview and refer the proposal for air permitting services for the Acadia Parish Sanitary Landfill.

The Road and Bridges Committee — Jay Credeur, chairman, Gordon Morgan and Jeffery Morgan — will discuss a request from Jeffery Toups to open cut Alfa Romero Road in the Basile area due to an emergency situation to get water to his residence.

Social distancing protocols will be adhered to during the meeting and everyone must wear a mask to enter the courthouse.