Police Jury launches air attack

On Thursday night, the Acadia Parish Police Jury launched aerial application for mosquito control.

“Beginning on September 3 and lasting until the entire parish is sprayed, approximately two to three nights, Acadia Parish will spray all 420,000 acres with Dibrom utilizing twin engine planes flown by Vector Disease Control,” said Police Jury President Chance Henry.

The RFP (request for proposals) process yielded two bids which were then scored. The contract was awarded to Vector Disease Control.

“We definitely understand the frustration regarding the length of time it took for spraying to be approved and for planes to be in the air,” Henry continued.

“Because this was the first time the parish led this operation, there were an inordinate amount of hurdles to clear to approve — including flight paths with the FAA, insecticides, RFP and bidding processes, etc. It is bureaucracy at its best. I wish we could just fill some crop dusters and turn ’em loose, unfortunately it is not that easy.

“Additionally, we were aiming to be approved for partial reimbursement by FEMA. The simple math is that it would cost the parish nearly $1 million to spray the entire parish once. Thankfully, the consensus was that this needed to happen and we were able to make it happen.”

In addition to emergency aerial spraying, Acadia Parish is still running normal mosquito control operations through its contract with Mosquito Control Services. Ground spraying is still in process and has been since the storm’s winds subsided on Thursday, Aug. 28.

Residents of Acadia Parish are reminded that by calling 337-785-4456, they can request trucks at specific locations or to go down driveways. Additionally, the company has ATVs that can be used to spray fields or areas where a truck may be difficult to reach.

“The last thing we want Acadia Parish residents to know is that we live here, too. Parish employees and jurors are experiencing the same hardships regarding mosquitoes and other Hurricane Laura related issues are the rest of our parish’s citizens,” Henry said.

“We hear you, we care, we’re working for you. The best thing you can do is get on the phone with your juror and tell them what’s going on. We don’t always see Facebook posts or hear things through the grapevine. Your best bet is a direct line of communication.’

In addition to the Human factor, livestock throughout the parish also is being affected by the influx of mosquitoes.

To date, nearly 100 head of cattle have been lost to mosquitoes, along with horses and other livestock.