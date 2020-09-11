Police Jury revises pay plan for parish employees

The Acadia Parish Police Jury is revising its pay schedule for new hires.

It’s also looking at the way raises are awarded.

At the September meeting, jurors learned that, regardless of experience, new hires in the parish public works departments start at the same rate of pay — $10 for CDL drivers and equipment operators and $9.50 for all other jobs.

“I don’t think that’s fair,” said Jury President Chance Henry. “If we get someone whose qualified, we should pay what’s he’s worth. If he has experience, he should get paid for that experience.

“Someone who has 10 years of experience somewhere else as a heavy equipment operator isn’t going to come here for $10 an hour.”

Walter Andrus agreed

“There are a lot of people coming back into the workforce right now. We can’t ask someone with 14 years of work experience to come in for $10 an hour,” he said.

“And I’ve always been against ‘across-the-board’ raises,” added Juror A.J. “Jay” Credeur. “That’s a slap in the face to someone that’s out there busting his butt when another employee who isn’t doing as much gets the same raise.

“I believe we should give merit raises based on thorough evaluations from the supervisor.”

“That will also serve as an incentive,” Andrus added.

The recommendation to evaluate all new hires and to give merit-based raises met with unanimous approval from the jurors.

In other business, jurors heard from Jeff Sumner of Professional Engineering Consultants concerning planned capital improvements at LeGros Memorial Airport and possible funding assistance from the FAA.