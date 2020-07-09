Road maintenance talked by committee

Gravel or limestone — which is better?

And what about state highways — which ones are in the worst shape?

Those are a couple of questions members of the Acadia Parish Police Jury’s Roads and Bridges Committee dealt with Tuesday night.

“Limestone is more expensive, but you get about twice the life expectancy out of it,” said A.J. “Jay” Credeur, committee chairman.

Smooth gravel tends to wash or be thrown off the roadways rather quickly, according to Credeur.

On the other hand, he explained, limestone tends to bind and is less likely to be washed away.

Juror Steve Comeaux agreed.

“I look at it as a long-term investment,” he said. “We need to quit throwing our dollars in the ditches with round rock.”

Limestone is between $5 and $8 more per ton (depending upon type of limestone) than washed gravel, and that price difference will increase when the current contract expires on Oct. 2, according to Michael “Pee Wee” Schexnider, parish road manager.

“Our goal is to put out ore limestone, but we have to watch our budget,” Schexnider said.

Committee members suggested that the road crews use limestone on “some of the shorter” parish roads with the goal “to put out more limestone.”

Turning to state-maintained roads, President Chance Henry explained that state Rep. John Stefanski had requested that the jurors “prioritize” state roads in need of maintenance.

“He said it will make it easier for him when he’s fighting for money for these roads if he knows which ones are in the most dire need,” Henry said.

Louisiana Highway 13 south of Crowley was immediately mentioned, as was Louisiana Highway 25 from Rayne northward to Branch and from Rayne southward to Indian Bayou was also thrown out.

“I’m sure we all have roads in our districts that need attention,” Henry said. “If we come up with a list we can give it to Mr. (road engineer Karl) Aucoin to prioritize it.”

In other action during Tuesday night’s committee meetings:

• The Airport Committee agreed to transfer ownership of a bush hop from the Road Department and to borrow a truck from the Road Department for use at the airport.

• The Finance Committee heard a proposal from Enterprise Fleet Management to take over the purchase and sale of parish vehicles.

• The Mosquito Control Committee will recommend to the full jury that a public hearing be scheduled to bring together Department of Agriculture representatives, crawfish farmers and Mosquito Control Services to discuss spraying around crawfish ponds.

• The Buildings and Grounds Committee heard a presentation from Louisiana Radio Communications on a temperature measurement walkthrough metal detector.