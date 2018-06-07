Varied agenda handled

Six committees of the Acadia Parish Police Jury discussed everything from new lights to new hires to new building codes during a marathon two-plus hour session here Tuesday.

During the Building and Grounds Committee meeting, Secretary-Treasurer A.J. “Fatty” Broussard reported on the ongoing lighting upgrades to the courthouse.

Pointing out three light fixtures in the meeting room that had already been changed to LED, Broussard explained that the project is being funded 100 percent by a $165,303 grant from Cleco.

“The plan was to change out the fixtures and the lights, but, as you can see, we can do it without changing the fixtures,” Broussard said. “That means if we don’t use all of the funding in the courthouse, we can move on to any parish-owned building serviced by Cleco and continue the project.”

He said the Acadia Rice Arena is next on the “to-do” list.

The grant is a “no-match” award, meaning the parish is not forced to put up any of its own money, according to Broussard, who added that, when complete, the new lighting system “should save us about 60 percent on our utility bills.”

The Finance Committee rejected Registrar of Voters Billie J. Meyer’s request to rehire personnel cut during last year’s budget reductions.

Instead, the committee will recommend that the full jury approve the hiring of a “temp” in the Registrar’s office for the upcoming election season.

Meyer was forced to cut one employee whose salary was paid out of the parish General Fund. She said hiring a “temp” could prove to be more of a burden on the personnel she has because “whoever we hire won’t be familiar with the operation and we’ll have to stop to explain things.”

Meyer said the employee that was cut from her staff currently has a full-time job but would be willing to come back to the Registrar’s office.

But committee member Chuck Broussard said he was reluctant to hire a permanent, full-time employee “until our budget is back on track.”

The Legislative Committee will recommend that the full jury begin the process of amending the parish building permit code to require a 2-foot freeboard elevation instead of the current base flood elevation (BFE).

Freeboard is the elevation of a building’s lowest floor to a height above the minimum base flood elevation (BFE) during the initial construction process.

James Simon, who heads up the parish’s Permit Department among other areas, told the committee he had recently attended a FEMA training seminar and “they’re pushing this 2-foot freeboard for all new construction.”

Simon said he talked to contractors in the area who told him that raising the freeboard 2 feet would cost the builder “about $2,500 to $3,000” for a 2,000-square-foot home.

“But it should cut the flood insurance premiums (through the National Flood Insurance Program) by about half,” he added. “So it’ll be worth it in the long run.”

Simon also pointed out that the current ordinance addresses only construction in a flood plain. He recommended that the amended ordinance require the 2-foot freeboard for all construction in the rural areas of the parish.

The full jury will consider the recommendation when it meets Tuesday, June 12, at 5:30 p.m. in the third-floor meeting room.

In other action during the night, the Finance Committee:

• recommended increasing the hours worked by Jo Ann Miller at the Veterans’ Administration office by five hours — one hour per day for a week — bringing her to 25 hours a week;

• recommended moving the parish VA office from its current location on Court Circle to the USDA building when mold remediation work there is completed;

• recommended pulling out of the Acadiana Planning Commission, saving the parish $10,518. 68 in dues; and

• recommended accepting bids on goods and services for 2018-19.

The Legislative Committee:

• took no action on a request to join an interstate law suit against manufacturers and distributors of opioids;

• heard a report from Secretary-Treasurer Broussard concerning the redemption period for blighted, abandoned, uninhabitable or hazardous property sold at tax sale indicating that, per state law amended in 2015, the period has been reduced from 36 months to 12 months; and

• recommended forming an ad hoc committee to study revamping the parish building permit ordinance.

The Rice Arena Committee:

• recommended authorizing the secretary-treasurer to seek requests for proposals (RFPs) to install 10 RV pedestals at the Rice Arena.

The Roads and Bridges Committee:

• recommended calling a public hearing to set a 15 mph speed limit on Harry Doucet Road in District 8;

• recommended leasing a new tractor to replace one at the Iota Barn;

• heard a report on the Rightsizing Road Credits indicating that the priority list compiled years ago will be followed; and

• recommended entering into an intergovernmental agreement with the Acadia Parish School Board to repair drainage on the softball field at Crowley High School.

The Solid Waste Committee:

• recommended authorizing Blue Ox Enterprises to conduct wetlands delineation on the east side of the landfill in preparation for possible purchase of land;

• recommended approval of geotechnical services for roadway repairs at the landfill; and

• discussed charges associated with the Waste Connections, Inc., contract for solid waste disposal.